1962 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta going to auction in Monterey

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s announced an early featured highlight for its flagship Monterey sale – a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, offered without reserve.

Patrick Ernzen © 2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Chassis no. 3359 GT, with coachwork by Scaglietti, is one of only 40 steel body SWB Berlinettas built in the final production run during 1962, exhibiting the desirable aesthetic distinctions of the late-production cars. A model only made available to Ferrari’s top clients in period, the SWB was the predecessor to the legendary 250 GTO as one of the ultimate high-speed Gran Turismo cars which could be driven to the track, win a race, and then driven home. This particular car was sold new to Giuseppe Chiusolo of Naples, Italy, finished in stunning Grigio Argento over Red Connolly Vaumol leather and equipped with the latest Tipo 168/61 V-12 engine, Abarth exhaust, and Borrani wire wheels.



Patrick Ernzen © 2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Ferrari passed through a handful of additional Italian owners before eventually landing with Mike Fisher of the UK in the early 1970s, making its way to the U.S. later that decade, where it competed in a handful of historic racing events. Fast forward to the 1990s and the car returned to Europe, where it participated in five editions of the Tour Auto. In 2010, the Ferrari was acquired by noted Swiss collector Jean-Pierre Slavic, who commissioned its complete restoration, overseen by Ferrari Classiche and carried out by the experts at Carrozzeria Autosport of Modena, and Autofficina Bonini of Cadelbosco, an official Ferrari service agent.

Patrick Ernzen © 2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Following restoration, chassis no. 3359 GT received the lauded Ferrari Classiche Certification, complete with the coveted Red Book, attesting to the car’s authenticity. In 2012, it was invited to the exclusive Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, where it received the Mention of Honour award in the competitive Ferrari 250 Dynasty Class. Now under American ownership, the SWB is presented in exceptional condition at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale, 15-17 August, as one of the finest examples of the model and a must-have in any collection of the world’s best sports and GT cars.

The Ferrari 250 GT SWB carries a pre-sale estimate of $8,000,000 - $10,000,000 and is offered without reserve at RM Sotheby’s three-day Monterey sale this summer. Watch a short video of the car at speed below.



*Video by Porch House Pictures © 2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

“The presentation of truly one of the most exceptional 250 GT SWB examples extant at auction is a special opportunity, but the presentation of such a car without reserve is nearly unprecedented,” says Shelby Myers, Car Specialist & Global Head of Private Sales, RM Sotheby’s. “In 2018 we had the opportunity to sell a Ferrari 250 GTO for a world record price for any car at auction, and I believe the value gap between GTOs and SWBs is far too wide and that these cars represent tremendous value in today’s market. The 250 SWB is considered by many Ferraristi as one of the finest designs to ever come out of Maranello. Couple that with the fact that they are extremely well-balanced and have plenty of power on tap and they represent the epitome of 1960s Italian motoring. Chassis 3359 GT definitely has all the right criteria serious collectors should be looking for, as it is matching-numbers, Ferrari Classiche certified, brilliantly restored, and finished in one of the most attractive original color combinations”.

Held during the world-famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance motoring week, RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale (15-17 August) has been the pinnacle of collector car auctions for more than 30 years. This year’s Monterey sale will present more than 120 of the world’s most important motor cars in the ultimate collector car destination, featuring a special third auction evening on 15 August. ‘An Evening of Aston Martin’ will feature more than 30 of the world’s most sought-after road-going and track-ready Aston Martin sports cars from across the marque’s illustrious history.

For further information on RM Sotheby’s 2019 Monterey auction and to view a frequently updated list of entries, please visit rmsothebys.com. Interested consignors are invited to call RM Sotheby’s global headquarters at +1 519 352 4575 to speak with a car specialist about entering an important motor car in the Monterey sale. Consignments are invited through early July 2019.

