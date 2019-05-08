2009 Matech Ford GT Prototype GT1 race car announced for Carlisle Ford Nationals weekend

Carlisle Ford Nationals May 31-June 2

Carlisle, PA – Ford will spotlight some of its newest products at the event, it will also surround itself with some of the best pieces of work from its storied history. Some of the new pieces include the GT500 and 2.3L High Performance Package Mustang, Roush Stage 3 Mustang and Roush F-150 and guests will be able to see the latest production model Ford GT. One thing is for sure, the GT will turn heads, as well as the like branded supercars that flank it. One such car is only one of two of its type. It’s being shown for the first-time ever in the United States next to the #60 Matech Ford GT1 Race Car.

Guests can see first-hand, the 2009 Matech Ford GT Prototype GT1 race car. As noted above, this car has never been on display in the United States. The Carlisle Ford Nationals weekend will be the first time for USA fans to see the Prototype GT1 race car firsthand. This particular car is one of only two prototype Matech Ford GT1 race cars in the world built by Swiss racing team Matech Competition.

It doesn’t just look sleek, it went fast, having competed in select races in the FIA GT Championship Series in 2009 as a Prototype GT1. The Matech team saw success with this car in its races, and the car served as a testbed to improve the performance of other competition cars, specifically in the aerodynamics department.

When Matech launched the new GT1 race car in 2010 they nailed the aero tweaks thanks to Ford’s factory support. This allowed the team to test the cars in Ford’s wind tunnel to focus on the most efficient and effective use of aerodynamics on the cars. The support from Ford helped Matech dial in their GT1 in order to produce the best possible vehicle for their Le Mans efforts.

The prototype making its U.S. car show debut at the Carlisle Ford Nationals will be joined by one of the aforementioned 2010-2012 competition cars. The #60 was a front-runner at Le Mans throughout most of the race before being rear ended and disabled from the race. Repaired and stateside since 2014, the 50,000+ showgoers at Carlisle will see these two cars, plus a handful more as part of a special Ford GT display. In addition, the GT’s (not all of them) will put in some hot laps on the Gateway Classic Mustang Autocross course starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Complete event information on the Ford Nationals weekend, including links to buy tickets or register for the National Parts Depot Showfield, are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.