2019 Arizona Auctions wrap-up

Image – Barrett-Jackson

Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson sold more than 1,800 vehicles Jan. 12-20 at its 48th annual Scottsdale Auction, laying claim to the largest no-reserve collector car auction ever held in the U.S. Total sales topped $118 million with a 99.74% sell-through rate, according to the company, while more than 1,500 pieces of automobilia brought in $4.05 million. According to the company, $9.6 million was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing total auction sales to more than $131.6 million.

The top seller was a 2019 McLaren Senna VIN 005, the first Senna ever sold at public auction, which went for $1,457,500. Modern supercars led the B-J sales list, with other high sellers including:  a 2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 6X6, $1,210,000; 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition, $918,500; 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo, $550,000; and three low-mile 2006 Ford GT Heritage Editions, selling for $533,500, $495,000 and $462,000. Other highlights included a 1967 Ford Mustang Custom fastback “Eleanor,” $385,000; and 1963 Chevrolet Corvette split-window resto-mod, $385,000.

Barrett-Jackson’s next auction will be in Palm Beach, Fla., April 11-13.

L-R: President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sell the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta for $7,595,000. Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Jensen Sutta.

Gooding and Company

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –  Gooding & Company’s two-day sale was highlighted by the three top-selling cars to cross  the block during Arizona Auction Week. Leading the way was a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, which sold for $7,595,000 to take top honors for the week. It was followed by a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France selling for $5,890,000, and 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II at $5,395,000.

The trio helped Gooding finish with a two-day total of $48.2 million and an 85% sell-through (105 of 124 lots).

Other highlights included: a 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO selling for $2,507,500; 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet, $1,930,000; 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, $1,902,500; 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, $1,435,000; 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra, $1,050,000; Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, $1,006,000; and 1936 Bugatti Type 57 Two-Light Ventoux, $885,000.

Gooding and Company’s next big collector car sale will be March 8 at Amelia Island, Fla.

Image – RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s

PHOENIX – RM Sotheby’s 20th annual Arizona sale January 17-18 at the Arizona Biltmore, totaled $37 million in sales, with 85% of all lots getting hammered sold. The top sale of the auction was a 2,900-mile 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, which reached $3,360,000.

Additional highlights included: a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pininfarina, $2,012,500; a one-off 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona NART Spider, $670,500; a highly optioned, 280-mile 2017 Ferrari F12tdf , $1,006,000; and 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package, $885,000.

Perhaps the most exciting moment of the Thursday evening sale came when a pair of 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototypes. The original coupe brought $615,500, while the WX-3R Roadster version sold for a final $500,000.

The sale was also highlighted by several noteworthy collections. The Torque Collection included a selection of Porsche 911 models and a rare, fully restored 1951 Spartan Royal Mansion trailer, which eventually finished at $351,500. The Calumet Collection were next on the block, a single-owner group of British luxury automobiles ranging from 1923 to 2012. It was led by a coachbuilt 1987 Rolls-Royce Carmargue retractable hardtop with only 987 miles and sold for $252,000

The sale also included a restored 1948 Tucker 48, which changed hands for $1.6 million.

RM Sotheby’s will return to the stage March 8-9 at Amelia Island.

Image – Bonhams

Bonhams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-  Bonhams rolled up $16.1 million in total sales with 108 of 120 lots sold at its annual Scottsdale event.

The star of the sale was a 1951 Maserati A6G 2000 Spider, which went to a new owner for $2,755,000. Other highlights included: 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing coupe, $1,110,000; 1963 Porsche Carrera 2 GS cabriolet,  $1,000,500; 1934 Mercedes-Benz 500K tourer, $830,000; 1965 Aston Martin DB5 saloon, $610,000; 1946 Fiat 1100C Spider, $577,000; 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE 3.5 cabriolet, $362,500; 1956 Porsche 356A Speedster, $362,500; 1937 Jaguar SS100 2.5 Roadster, $329,500; and 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo 930 cabriolet, $229,600.

Image – Russo & Steele

Russo and Steele

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –  Middle-tier cars performed well and propelled Russo and Steele to a total of $11.8 million for its annual Scottsdale sale. That total is off from $15.9 million a year ago, but the average price per lot was up slightly to $8,464. In all, 308 of 621 lots were called sold for a rate of 49%. A 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe, with proceeds going to charity, led the sales list at $375,000. Other top 10 sellers included: a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 coupe, $330,000; 2006 Ford GT coupe, $286,000; 1967 Dodge Charger fastback, $280,500; 1970 Plymouth Cuda hardtop, $231,000; 2002 BMW Z8 roadster, $165,000; 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SL convertible, $152,900; 1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV coupe, $148,500; 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, $145,750; and a 1964 Porsche 356C cabriolet, $143,000.

Photo – Worldwide Auctioneers

Worldwide Auctioneers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Worldwide Auctioneers sold 54 of 73 lots for a 74% sell-through and a $9.1 million  total, which was up about a third over last year’s $6.1 million total. Plenty of marquee cars were on hand, including a 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster that led all lots at $990,000. A pair of  1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedsters sold for $687,500 and $632,500. They were followed by a 1936 Duesenberg Model JN Rollston convertible sedan sold at $605,000, a 1969 Corvette coupe at $522,500 and a 1931 Duesenberg Model J Judkins limousine at $506,000.

Image – Silver Auctions

Silver Auctions

PHOENIX  – Silver Auctions moved 139 of 384 vehicles on the docket for a total of $2.5 million. The sale was led by a 2016 Corvette Z06 convertible at $84,24. A 1932 Ford coupe sold for $59,400, followed by a 1969 Pontiac GTO coupe at $52,920, 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air sedan for $51,840, and 1958 Pontiac Bonneville coupe at $49,680.

