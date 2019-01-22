2019 Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals May 17-19

Carlisle, PA – Go fast and have fun at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds May 17-19 as some of the most impressive rides from around the world converge for the annual Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals. Anchored by displays from at least 8 different countries, plus features focusing on rare and unique marques, this weekend gives those at Carlisle a chance to send it, see it and show it.

From the time the gates open on May 17 through the conclusion on May 19, over 100 years of automotive history come to life. It used to be commonplace that the performance side of things offered the “go” while the import features provided the “show,” but as this event continues to grow, it’s clear that it doesn’t matter what type of car is registered, it’s an all-out competition for automotive supremacy.

What makes a show like this so hot? First off, the car clubs! Car clubs come by the dozens (over 40 different ones), with members by the thousands. Their passion is clear, their dedication unwavering. They come to hang out, showcase their slammed and stanced rides, tout their fitment or showoff their aero mods or display their latest restorations!

Cars featuring styles of today and yesterday perfectly compliment the special features planned in 2019. Those features include a VW Jetta 40th spotlight, Subaru WRX STI 25th honors, plus Building Y hosts Citroen-related displays and seminars as the French automaker commemorates its 100th year. These anniversaries will be complemented by Super Cars and a display of Featured Vehicles in Building T.

The international flavor continues within Building R where show participants as well as guests can support a great cause by taking part in the Toys for Tots toy drive. The 2019 goal is 500 toys and helps determine the coolest club winner too. In addition, the Renault Owners Club celebrates 20 years at Carlisle within R, while featuring the Alpine. Speaking of the Alpine, they will be part of a special 12 p.m. Saturday exhibition on the autocross track.

Between Buildings T and Y, guests can further experience a large tent hosting additional featured vehicles, seminars and Citroen clubs from the US and Canada. Another great feature will see a 100 Year Birthday Celebration on Saturday with birthday cake(open to all), a Saturday parade of Citroen vehicles in chronological order, special Citroen-related guests as well as a 1950 Citroen Traction Avant 11BL owned by Brad Nauss, which has been on display at EVERY Carlisle Import show since the first one in 1986.

Anyone showing can also take part in drifting and autocross – rubber burning excitement with NICOClub as part of NICOfest, low car limbo, rolling exhaust, beauty and of course burnouts. It’s like a three-day cars and coffee that’s family friendly and ultra-affordable.

It all starts May 17 and registration is ongoing for not only those looking to show at the event, but also for anyone looking to buy a single day or weekend pass too. Learn more via www.CarlisleEvents.com and see it firsthand in Carlisle as part of the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘N FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

