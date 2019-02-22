2019 Ford Galaxie National Meet August 24th

The Ford Galaxie Club of America will be hosting its 2019 Galaxie National Meet in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 2019. This will be the largest gathering of Ford Galaxies in the world.

A variety of events are scheduled, including an optional cruise on Friday, August 23rd. The car show will take place downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on August 24 from 9am to 3pm. An event banquet and awards ceremony will be held the evening after the show.

Cars can be professionally judged as either Restored Stock, Modified, or Original Unrestored, separated into groups according to year. Many Special awards will recognize Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Paint, Best Race Car, Most Original (unrestored), Most Unique, Furthest Distance Driven, Sponsor’s Choice, etc. Judging will be done by Ford historians and published automotive authors.

The host hotel is the Hotel Kirkwood located about six miles from city center. A block of rooms is reserved for the event, using Group Code “Galaxie19”. Please make your room reservations with the hotel and mention our event for the best rate. Hotel Kirkwood can be reached at 319-848-8700.

Pre-registration is $20/car, and banquet dinner is $35/plate. All banquet attendees must pre-register to ensure proper food count.

The registration form and event flyer can be accessed here: http://www.galaxieclub.com/events.html

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/323146541825581/

For any questions on concerns please contact Event Coordinator Eric Magayne at 319-310-4516, or eric.magayne@gmail.com.