2019 Hilton Head tags 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet as Best of Show

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The coveted ‘Best of Show’ was awarded at the closing event of the 18th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, held at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on November 3rd.

The top honor at Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance, ‘Best of Show,’ was awarded to a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet owned by Mr. and Mrs. Robert S. Jepson, Jr. of Savannah, GA.

The Best of Show was chosen from the event’s: Carolyn Vanagel Best Rolling Art vehicle (1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet owned by Mr. and Mrs. Robert S. Jepson, Jr. of Savannah, GA) presented by Ralph Gilles (Head of Design, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.) and Carolyn Vanagel, the event’s President who will be retiring following the 2019 event, Paul Doerring Best Production/Performance vehicle (1958 Studebaker Golden Hawk owned by Mark James of Lancaster, PA) presented by Erik Doerring, Paul Doerring’s son and Best Road & Track vehicle (1953 Jaguar XK120 SE owned by W. Ronald Gaertner, M.D. of Manakin-Sabot, VA) presented by Ray Schaffer, Porsche Classic Market Development Manager, Porsche Cars North America.

Attendees at the event chose a 1929 Ford Station Wagon as their ‘People’s Choice’ winner. Jay Ward from Pixar Animation Studios presented the award to Thomas and Donna Fitzgerald of Selma, NC.



More than 500 vehicles made their way to the Hilton Head Island, South Carolina low country this past weekend to participate in the 18th annual Festival. Numerous automotive icons were in attendance including Moray Callum (Vice President, Design, Ford Motor Company), Ralph Gilles (Head of Design, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.), legendary endurance racer Hurley Haywood, Craig Metros (Design Director of North American Trucks and SUVs, Ford Motor Company), Vera Park (Lead Exterior Designer, Jaguar), Jay Ward (Creative Director of the “Cars” Franchise, Pixar Animation Studios) and Irina Zavatski (Manager, Jeep Brand Exterior Design – FCA US LLC). Renowned collector and NY Times Best Selling author, Clive Cussler and his wife Janet and Bluffton-based collector and long-time exhibitor at the Hilton Head Island Concours were recognized as the 2019 Pinnacle and Honored Collectors.

The 19th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance Motoring Festival is scheduled for October 23 – November 1, 2020. For more information on the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, visit the official website at www.HHIConcours.com.

ABOUT THE HILTON HEAD ISLAND CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE & MOTORING FESTIVAL



The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival celebrated its 18th year in the fall of 2019. For more information, visit www.HHIConcours.com online.