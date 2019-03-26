2019 Lincoln Homecoming to welcome all Ford-built automobiles

The Sixth Annual Lincoln Homecoming will offer a unique twist in 2019—not only will Lincolns of all eras be on display, but all Ford Motor Company-built vehicles are invited to join the festivities, which will be held at the Lincoln Motor Car Heritage Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan on August 8-11.

“We’re calling the 2019 Homecoming ‘See Ford Blue in Kalamazoo,’” said Mike Denney, president of the Road Race Lincoln Register (RRLR), the Lincoln club hosting the 2019 Homecoming. (Hickory Corners is just north of Kalamazoo.)

Highlighting the weekend events will be speaking appearances by Gale Halderman, retired Ford designer of Lincoln and Ford automobiles, including the Mustang and Andrew Layton, author of a biography of Ray Crawford, championship driver of the Lincoln Pan Americana Road Race team.

The RRLR is one of the four major Lincoln clubs that comprise the Lincoln Motor Car Foundation. The other Lincoln clubs are: Lincoln Owners Club, Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club and the Lincoln & Continental Owners Club.

The 2019 Lincoln Homecoming committee has planned interesting and enjoyable activities that encompass several days. Participants may participate in all or any of the scheduled events.

The events scheduled for the week include a, driving tours to the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum, the W. K. Kellogg Gull Lake mansion, Vicksburg Historical Village, Bell’s Brewery and a trip to the US 131 Dragway, where participants may race their Lincolns. All of this will be capped by an All-Ford-built automobile show and awards presentation.

Early arrivals on Wednesday, August 7, may attend the Gilmore Car Museum’s weekly cruise-in that evening. Likewise, on Monday August 12, there’ll be a trip to the US 131 Dragway.

For complete information and registration forms visit the 2019 Lincoln Homecoming visit the Lincoln Motor Car Foundation website: www.lincolncarmuseum.org or check Lincoln club publications and web sites.