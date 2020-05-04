2020 Carlisle Ford Nationals with new date

New Dates – July 31-August 2

Carlisle, PA – During the week of April 20, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced initial steps to “re-open” the Keystone State. While many aspects of the outlined measures offer an optimistic outlook for the coming weeks and months to Pennsylvanians, it also presents a potential timing conflict for events that host large-scale gatherings.

With this new information and out of a continued abundance of caution for the Carlisle community, Carlisle Events staff and Carlisle Ford Nationals attendees, the 2020 Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiar’s has been RESCHEDULED. The original dates were June 5-7, with the NEW DATES now occurring July 31-August 2, still at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

The new July 31-August 2 dates offer guests even more time to enjoy the biggest and best all-Ford event of its type. Nearly one month into the official start of summer, days will be longer, with historically sun-shiny skies blanketing the facility and the decades of Ford branded vehicles. It’ll also offer a unique atmosphere on Saturday night, August 1 as hundreds of Fords roll into downtown Carlisle for the Downtown Carlisle Association’s Ford Parade and Street Party.

Though the event has changed dates, themes and displays are still on as planned. This includes the annual Ford Nationals Select display, a 50th celebration of the Grabber, the 15th Anniversary of the Ford GT, a Euro Ford Garage that highlights the 50th of the Capri and 35th of the Merkur, a Thunderbird celebration and one focused on the Starliner too. Guests and certain other entertainment aspects of the event are being reviewed at this time, with any possible changes, updates or cancellations being shared via the Carlisle Ford Nationals web channels, including CarlisleEvents.com and the event’s Facebook page in the coming days/weeks.

As with any rescheduled event, all original tickets, car corral spaces, vending or National Parts Depot Showfield spaces will be honored.

During this event, as well as others on the schedule, Carlisle Events will continue to be proactive from a health and sanitation standpoint within the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and Carlisle Expo Center.

Carlisle Events and its neighboring properties will be adding additional sanitizer stations/disinfectant wipes to the food court, entry gates, ticket booths AND guest services.

A no-touch point of entry will be made available for season pass holders and those who pre-purchase single day/full event spectator tickets.

Carlisle Events employees, both full and part-time, will adhere to proper guidelines regarding protective apparel in accordance with current government standards, while also having access to hand sanitizer that is 60% (or greater) alcohol.

Carlisle Events has secured a disinfectant from the suggested CDC list that quickly kills viruses and bacteria. This, combined with portable hand sprayers will be utilized in bathrooms, food court, vendor services, guest services and within the Carlisle Expo Center as part of auctions and third party events.

Communicate these measures to our guests, staff and business partners.

Additional measures and suggested healthcare guidelines are available on the CDC web page.

Social distancing measures will be implemented and encouraged in various forms this season and possibly beyond.

For details regarding the NEW Carlisle Ford Nationals dates July 31-August 2, visit CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via CarlisleEvents.com or CarlisleAuctions.com.

