2020 Chicago Auto Show Feb. 8-17

The 112th edition of The Chicago Auto Show will open on February 8 and run through February 17 at the McCormick Place complex.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. It fills more than a million square feet of the McCormick Place complex. The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA)—America’s oldest and largest metropolitan dealer organization–has produced the Chicago Auto Show since 1935

Chicago Auto Show exhibits will include: multiple world and North American introductions; a complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks; sport utility vehicles; and experimental or concept cars. In total, nearly 1,000 different vehicles will be on display. Attendees will also be able to see numerous accessories and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles and projects and antique and collector cars.

Special appearances and events will be scheduled every day. For information on hours, admission fees and special attractions visit: www.chicagoautoshow.com.