2020 Concours d’Elegance of America postponed to 2021

The Concours d’Elegance of America has been closely monitoring the news of the Covid-19 pandemic facing our state and nation. After careful consideration and following the Governor of Michigan’s guidelines, the Board of Directors have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Concours d’Elegance of America to July 23-25, 2021.

“Postponing this year’s event was not an easy decision,” said Chairman of the Board, Larry Moss. “With continued health concerns a top priority, we felt it was in the best interest of our Concours’ collectors, partners, volunteers, judges, and spectators to reschedule the event. We are happy to announce our 2021 honorees: Collector of the Year, the Honorable Judge Joseph C. Cassini lll and Enthusiast of the Year, Moray Callum, Vice President Design, Ford Motor Company. We look forward with great enthusiasm to next year, when we can all come together again and celebrate our love of the automobile.”

To our patrons, all tickets purchased to date for the 42nd Concours d’Elegance of America will be valid for the event on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Ticket purchasers who cannot attend the 42nd Concours, can request a refund beginning June 1, 2020, by emailing taranoftz@concoursusa.org.

Mark Your Calendars: 42nd Annual Concours d’Elegance of America

At the Inn at St. John’s – Plymouth, Michigan

July 23 – 25, 2021

ConcoursUSA.org

1728 Maplelawn Drive – Troy, Michigan 48084

248.643.8645