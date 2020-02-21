2020 Kenosha homecoming expected to be largest AMC show ever

By Patrick Foster

Organizers of the upcoming “2020 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show” in Kenosha, Wisconsin expect it will be the largest gathering of historic American Motors cars ever seen, exceeding even the incredible turnout for 2002, which marked the 100th anniversary of the Rambler.

Show officials have put together a week of special events starting Tuesday, July 21, 2020 and running through Sunday, July 26, 2020. Events will include cruise-in nights, drag racing, an ice cream social, a Gremlin meet-up, and more. Details on all the events will be made available in the coming weeks. The best way to stay updated on event happenings is through the museum’s website (www.kenoshahistorycenter.org).

The Homecoming event will feature an unusually large swap meet starting Friday, July 24th, at Kennedy Park, a lovely show field on the shores of Lake Michigan. The vending continues the through next day, Saturday July 25th., which is also the day the big car show will be held. Organizers claimed that based on initial inquiries and registrations they expect in excess of 1,000 AMC cars will be on display. Thankfully the show field is quite large and can easily handle that number, along with any excess cars that may show up.

As in past Reunions there will be a parade of classic AMC’s, to be held on Friday (7/24). The parade will wind its way through downtown Kenosha, ending at the Kenosha History Center museum which will host a Block Party Celebration. The Kenosha History Center is located at 220 51st Place in Kenosha.

The Homecoming Car Show is welcome to all vehicles that have a ‘Kenosha connection’ including Jeffery, Nash, Hudson, Rambler, AMC and even Winther. Held every three or four years, the Homecoming Show is believed to be the largest gathering/show of AMC cars in the world.

Registration forms are available through the website and also at the History Center itself. The event is free for spectators and is family-friendly. All proceeds from the event go to the Kenosha History Center and its mission of preserving the history of Kenosha.