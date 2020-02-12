2020 marks 47 years of Spring Carlisle

Carlisle, PA – Death, taxes and car show excitement at Carlisle…three things that are a given in life. There’s a fourth, more so for car lovers, and that’s the opportunity to finally shake off the cabin fever from the long winter and enjoy Spring Carlisle. Spring Carlisle runs April 22-26 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. Spanning five days, Spring Carlisle welcomes over 100,000 automotive enthusiasts converging on the facility, all looking to buy, sell and trade all things automotive. You never know what you’ll find at Carlisle. Hidden gems include items for the shop, the man cave or even the she shed. Expect the unexpected in Carlisle as you browse the 82-acre facility enjoying the thrill of the hunt.

As shopping goes there are plenty of options at Spring Carlisle. The 8,100 vending spaces are filled with millions of automotive pieces and parts with buyers and sellers alike coming from around the world to shop and sell at Carlisle. In addition to the parts, collectibles and memorabilia, there are cars for sale within the car corral, meaning buyer and seller can work face to face, most times ending in a quick sale.

The car corral isn’t the only way to pick up a car at Spring Carlisle as Carlisle Auctions offers a two-day classic and collector car auction on Thursday and Friday of event weekend. The fun starts at noon each day and around 250 cars will cross the block per day. Consignments that are 25 years and older are taken via the Carlisle Auctions’ FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee. The best thing about the live auction excitement provided by Carlisle Auctions is that not only is it a great spectator opportunity, but cars are priced to move. Online bidding is also an option with Carlisle Auctions.

There truly is something for everyone at Carlisle because cars aren’t the only form of entertainment. Cruise to Spring Carlisle and meet Lou Santiago from TV’s Car Fix. Lou and his wealth of automotive knowledge will be at the event throughout the weekend. While at Carlisle, he’ll be meeting guests, signing autographs and posing for photos, while also walking the swap meet and enjoying the event just like the rest of the international audience.

Complete details about Spring Carlisle, the auction, guest appearance by Lou Santiago and more can be found online at www.CarlisleEvents.com. Also, while online be sure to pick up advanced spectator tickets for the show at a discounted price. Call 717-243-7855 for details or visit www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com to learn more.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.