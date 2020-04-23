2020 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Canceled

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Knowing that entrants, judges, volunteers and guests face ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance have decided to cancel the Show which was scheduled for August 16, 2020.

“My heart goes out to all of the people who are involved in the Pebble Beach Concours and who are impacted by this decision,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Many of our entrants have been working on a special car for years, and this was to be their moment. Some of our overseas entrants were nearing the point of putting their cars on boats and planes, and their own travel arrangements have long been made. The same is true for many of our international cadre of judges.”

“We thank all of the enthusiasts who have gathered at Pebble Beach time and again to renew long-standing friendships, celebrate great cars and give so generously to Concours charities — and who have already expressed their support for the coming celebration no matter the date.”

The car selection process for the 70th Pebble Beach Concours, which was scheduled for Sunday, August 16, 2020, was recently completed, and entrants were notified of their acceptance earlier this month. The acceptance letters stressed that these cars were invited to appear at the 70th celebration — even if it was delayed. With the cancellation of this year’s event, the 70th Pebble Beach Concours will now take place on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Features will remain as planned, with a display of past Best of Show winners along the edge of Stillwater Cove, and special classes focusing on Pininfarina coachwork, Porsche 917, Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, Miller racing, Iso, Early Electrics and the Carrera Panamericana.

“Pebble Beach Company has been pleased to host this event since its beginning, and we look forward to hosting the 70th celebration in 2021,” said Company CEO William L. Perocchi. “This event does more than celebrate great cars; it benefits so many people in need. Ultimately, the continued health and safety of everyone associated with the Concours is our number one priority, which led us to this difficult decision. We recognize that canceling the 2020 Event will be disappointing to many, although we are confident it is appropriate under these unique circumstances.”

All tickets purchased to date for the 70th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be valid for the event on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Ticket purchasers who cannot attend the 70th Concours on its new 2021 date, can request a refund by emailing info@pebblebeachconcours.net.

For more information on the Concours, go to www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

