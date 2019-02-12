21st Annual IMS Museum ‘Indianapolis Historic Racing Exhibition’ May 23-25

INDIANAPOLIS – The roar of vintage Indianapolis 500 champions will permeate the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23-25 as the IMS Museum sponsors the 21st annual “Indianapolis Historic Racing Exhibition.”

Some of the most popular and legendary cars of the Indianapolis 500’s glorious history will run on the famed 2.5-mile oval, and when not roaring across the Speedway’s “Yard of Bricks” and into Turn 1, all will be on public display in the east parking lot of the IMS Museum, inside Turn 2 of the IMS oval.

Public admission to the display area is free with purchase of IMS admission.

In 2018, vintage racers and car collectors brought more than 70 original Indianapolis 500 entries back home to IMS for the Historic Racing Exhibition (HRE). Entry requirements for 2019 are the same: All entries must be Indy cars that have qualified, or attempted to qualify, for the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race between 1911 and 1994.

May 23-25 will be busy days at the Museum and IMS. On Thursday, May 23, the Museum will host the Hall of Fame Day Autograph Session in the morning. For details on how to participate in this highly-exclusive autograph session with Indianapolis 500 legends and IMS Hall of Fame members, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/HoF-Autograph

Friday, May 24 is Miller Lite Carb Day, featuring rock legends Foreigner and Cool and the Gang after NTT IndyCar Series final practice and the Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition, in addition to Historic Racing Exhibit track laps.

May 25, Firestone Legends Day, will honor Mario Andretti and the 50th anniversary of his dramatic 1969 “500” victory, along with the Public Driver’s Meeting and Zac Brown Band concert.

Tickets for Miller Lite Carb Day and Firestone Legends Day are available at IMS.com.

Registration and payment forms for HRE applicants are available at the IMS Museum website at this link: https://indyracingmuseum.org/special-events/historic-racing-exhibition/

The deadline for Historic Racing Exhibition registration is midnight (ET) Friday, March 15. For additional information please contact Dianna Crain at (317) 492-6746, or dcrain@brickyard.com.

About the IMS Museum: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is home to one of the world’s premier motorsports and automobile collections, with interpretive emphasis on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its role as a global icon of sporting tradition and innovation.

Located inside the famed 2.5-mile IMS oval, the Museum is open 363 days a year (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas). It is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and relies on support from admissions, tours, sponsorships, annual memberships and planned-giving for its operations, educational programming, restoration and preservation efforts, exhibits and events.

For more information on the IMS Museum, please visit www.indyracingmuseum.org, contact the Museum at (317) 492-6784, or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.