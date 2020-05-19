30th Chrysler Nationals to unite MoPar faithful

Displays, Guests and Special Themes Celebrate All Things MoPar July 10-12

Carlisle Events Chrysler Nationals will offer the amazingly popular "Hellcat Thrill Rides" in 2020.

CARLISLE, PA – 2020 has been an interesting year to date, but with the hopes of normalcy on the horizon, the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals aims to offer its faithful an outlet to celebrate their favorite brand, while shopping for parts, meeting special guests and checking out some of the coolest cars on the planet. Planned for July 10-12 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, this mighty show that launched in 1991 is turning 30, growing bigger and better annually.

At Carlisle, the cars, the people and the excitement take center stage from its unofficial start on July 9 with the annual MoPar Rebellion car club cruise in and event pre-party. From there, it’s three days of fun on the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds

Hot draws this summer include special guests like host and builder Cristy Lee as well as legendary racing themed guests like Butch Leal, the Golden Commandos and the Ramchargers. Speaking of going fast, Dodge is back in 2020 with their amazingly popular Hellcat Thrill Rides; an edge of your seat ride of a lifetime in their stock Hellcats with a professional driver behind the wheel. Another cool aspect of cars in motion is the Saturday burnout contest sponsored by Atturo Tires. Here, car owners registered for the Showfield have two minutes to show what their ride can do in a controlled and safe environment. There’s also a chance for drivers to go fast in their own car on Friday as part of the Real Street Shootout. With burnouts and the shootout, cash prizes and awards are available at the end of each competition.

While guests are a draw for the weekend, something else that really brings the faithful out are the special displays and automotive flea market. The flea market and Manufactures Midway are the largest of their type in the MoPar world, offering showgoers a plethora of parts, both new and original, for their show car or at home project. There will be ten MoPar themed displays as well.

For 2020, Chrysler weekend looks back to 1970 and 1995, with 50th and 25th celebrations of popular models, respectively.50-year honors include the Challenger, Superbird, AAR ‘Cuda and Challenger T/A, Duster, Pro Stock and ’70 Charger, while 1995 gave us the Neon and as such, a 25th celebration of it as well. There’s also a MoPar Survivors display, which is always packed with cars that are more than 85% original, looking just as they did when rolled off the assembly line more than 25 years ago. There’s one more display that is bound to be a head turner, that being a spotlight on CSS/HPP Trucks.

FREE seminars will take place daily, including ones focused on a 3rd Generation Hemi Swap and a popular one known as the Restorers Roundtable. For the latter, builders and industry experts at the event come together to talk shop and share tricks of the trade.

There’s a lot of useful show information available within the Chrysler Nationals portion of CarlisleEvents.com.Not only can enthusiasts learn more about the event itself, but registration links and links to buy spectator tickets are there, too. In fact, registration is discounted by 10% now through June 8 with single day and full event spectator tickets discounted online through event weekend itself. Further, from a collectibles stand point, for sale on the web is this year’s die-cast from M2 Machines; a dual personality A100. One side showcases Plymouth branding, while the other highlights Dodge. Learn more or order yours online or call 717-243-7855 today.

