31st Spring Daytona Turkey Run March 27-29

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla./PRNewswire/ — The 31st Spring Daytona Turkey Run welcomes thousands of beautiful classic and custom cars, a massive swap meet, arts and crafts on Artisan Alley, music, great food and drink! The family event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 27th at the Daytona International Speedway, and runs through Sunday, March 29th.

Guests can check out:

The American Tri-Five Ultimate Road Trip Display! Join the American Tri-Five Association in their Florida Sun Run Tri-Five display. Tri-Five’s from all over the U.S. will join us at the 31st Daytona Turkey Run as the final destination on their road trip! You won’t want to miss this incredible viewing of an American classic. Display dates are March 27th and March 28th.

Hops and Hoods Beer Festival! Taste test local, craft and domestic beers on Saturday, March 28th from 12PM-4PM! Beer tasting tickets are $5 for 4 samples and $10 for 10 samples. Tickets can be purchased in advance or onsite. Advanced tickets include special Hops and Hoods VIP parking.

Little Gobbler’s Play Zone! Kids love cars and they love our Little Gobbler’s Play Zone! For no additional charge our little gobblers will enjoy bouncy houses, an obstacle course, carnival games and more! Remember, kids 11 and under are always free to enter the show.

Take a Kid to a Car Show – Spending quality time with a kid is the greatest gift we can give them. And sharing our appreciation for collector cars is a great way to nurture their interest in a hobby that can be enjoyed together for many years to come. The first 500 kids to enter will get a special Turkey Run gift.

Annual classic car parade lap around the track! Registered show cars will enjoy a fun lap around the iconic Daytona International Speedway track on Sunday, March 29th at 2pm.

The Spring Daytona Turkey Run is open to the public and features thousands of vintage, classic, custom, muscle cars, race cars and trucks on display and for sale, as well as a massive swap meet in which vendors sell and trade hard-to-find auto parts and accessories. There are also arts and crafts on Artisan Alley and a full midway of delicious food and drink vendors.

Admission to the Spring Daytona Turkey Run is $10 Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday with free parking. Children under 11 are free when accompanied by an adult. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

In its history, more than $13 million in Daytona Turkey Run proceeds have been granted to capital projects in our community that improve residents’ quality of life.

More information can be found at www.TurkeyRun.com.