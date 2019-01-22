$48.2 Million sold at Gooding & Company's Scottsdale auction
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company has capped off another successful weekend in Scottsdale, totaling over $48 million in sales with an 85% sell rate, including the top three highest prices realized across all auction houses.
On a weekend that brought in crowds of aficionados, Ferraris dominated the top of the market days with several sales in the top ten coming from the marque, including the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta which sold for $7,595,000, the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France selling for $5,890,000, the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II selling for $5,395,000, the 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO selling for $2,507,500, the 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet for $1,930,000, and the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso which sold for $1,902,500. Other standout cars from the weekend were the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (sold for $1,435,000), the 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra (sold for $1,050,000), Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (sold for $1,006,000), and the 1936 Bugatti Type 57 Two-Light Ventoux for $885,000.
With nine cars selling for over $1 million, President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 105 of 124 lots, averaging a price of $459,417 per car sold.
“I am delighted to close out another fantastic week resulting in the top three sales across the board and new world records,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. "Bidding was strong and demonstrated our clientele's confidence in our consignments and our brand.”
Top Ten Sales
- 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, sold for $7,595,000
- 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta, sold for $5,890,000
- 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II, sold for $5,395,000
- 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO, sold for $2,507,500
- 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet, sold for $1,930,000
- 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, sold for $1,902,500
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,435,000
- 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra, sold for $1,050,000
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,006,000
- 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra, sold for $912,500
Previewing Amelia Island 2019
As Scottsdale closes, Gooding & Company is looking ahead to our Amelia Island Auction to be held on Friday, March 8, 2019. Gooding and Company has consigned ten of the most desirable and unique Porsches from WhatsApp co-founder, Jan Koum. Highlights of Mr. Koum’s collection include the 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8, the 2008 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 3.6, and the 2011 Porsche 997 GT2 RS. All are offered without reserve. For more information on the Jan Koum collection, please see our release here.
The Amelia Island Auction
Date: Friday, March 8 at 11:00 AM EST
Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation
6800 First Coast Hwy
Amelia Island, FL 32034
Public preview: Thursday, March 7 through Friday, March 8
Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auction
General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auction
Live auction broadcast: www.goodingco.com
Phone: 310.899.1960
Bidder Registration
$200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.