$48.2 Million sold at Gooding & Company's Scottsdale auction

L-R: President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sell the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta for $7,595,000. Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Jensen Sutta.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company has capped off another successful weekend in Scottsdale, totaling over $48 million in sales with an 85% sell rate, including the top three highest prices realized across all auction houses.

On a weekend that brought in crowds of aficionados, Ferraris dominated the top of the market days with several sales in the top ten coming from the marque, including the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta which sold for $7,595,000, the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France selling for $5,890,000, the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II selling for $5,395,000, the 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO selling for $2,507,500, the 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet for $1,930,000, and the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso which sold for $1,902,500. Other standout cars from the weekend were the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (sold for $1,435,000), the 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra (sold for $1,050,000), Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (sold for $1,006,000), and the 1936 Bugatti Type 57 Two-Light Ventoux for $885,000.

L-R: President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sell the 1958 Ferrari GT Tour de France for $5,890,000.Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Jensen Sutta.

With nine cars selling for over $1 million, President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 105 of 124 lots, averaging a price of $459,417 per car sold.

“I am delighted to close out another fantastic week resulting in the top three sales across the board and new world records,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. "Bidding was strong and demonstrated our clientele's confidence in our consignments and our brand.”

Top Ten Sales

1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, sold for $7,595,000

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta, sold for $5,890,000

1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II, sold for $5,395,000

1984 Ferrari 288 GTO, sold for $2,507,500

1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet, sold for $1,930,000

1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, sold for $1,902,500

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,435,000

1964 Shelby 289 Cobra, sold for $1,050,000

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,006,000

1965 Shelby 289 Cobra, sold for $912,500

Previewing Amelia Island 2019

As Scottsdale closes, Gooding & Company is looking ahead to our Amelia Island Auction to be held on Friday, March 8, 2019. Gooding and Company has consigned ten of the most desirable and unique Porsches from WhatsApp co-founder, Jan Koum. Highlights of Mr. Koum’s collection include the 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8, the 2008 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 3.6, and the 2011 Porsche 997 GT2 RS. All are offered without reserve. For more information on the Jan Koum collection, please see our release here.

The Amelia Island Auction

Date: Friday, March 8 at 11:00 AM EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation

6800 First Coast Hwy

Amelia Island, FL 32034

Public preview: Thursday, March 7 through Friday, March 8

Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auction

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auction

Live auction broadcast: www.goodingco.com

Phone: 310.899.1960

Bidder Registration

$200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.