’54 Corvette goes missing in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., /PRNewswire/ — A recovery effort involving all law enforcement agencies in Florida along with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security is in place to locate a stolen, irreplaceable vintage car, announced Lou Pendas.

The 1954 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is pearl white with red interior and a tan top. The car is a rare specimen of this model and it spent nearly forty years as a showroom display at a Chevrolet dealership. The car was taken recently from an Orlando suburb in late December 2019. It was last seen with a Mecum Auto Auctions rear plate and an NCRS front plate.

Owner of the vehicle, Lou Pendas manages The Pendas Law Firm, a statewide personal injury law firm. “This pristine Corvette has been a treasure of mine and it’s important that I make every effort possible to locate it,” said Pendas. He continued, “It’s a rare and very special car, a true time capsule that has been preserved for decades. I would be grateful for any help in recovering this car.”

To assist with any information leading to the recovery of this vehicle with VIN: E54S003761, please contact:

Detective Juan Munoz

City of Ocoee Police Department

(m) 407-554-7215

jmunoz@ocoee.org

Case #OCPD19OFF005986