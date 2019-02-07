7th annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d'Elegance returns to Excelsior

Excelsior, Minn. – The 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance is returning to Excelsior, Minn. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, as the event continues to gain momentum into its seventh year. This one-of-a-kind event will feature more than 200 rare, historic and superbly-conditioned cars, boats and motorcycles from as early as the 1900s, displayed along the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

The 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance will feature cars, boats and motorcycles from around the United States to be judged at Minnesota’s only Concours. Attendees will enjoy discovering the stories behind each museum-quality vehicle and talking to the owners. There will also be live music, cuisine by local food trucks, beer, wine and Bloody Marys. Local artists, live painters and vendors will be on-site. Guests will also have the opportunity to cruise Lake Minnetonka in a vintage watercraft for $20, with a portion of each ride benefitting Bridging.

Tickets are $25 per person and only 4,000 tickets will be sold. Children 12 and under and active/retired military members receive free admission. Advance tickets may be purchased for $20 and are available online now at https://squ.re/2Sc2Beb.

Nominations for cars, boats and motorcycles are now open. Applications will be accepted through June 22, 2019 at http://10000lakesconcours.com/#participants.

The 2019 event is proud to host the Chrysler 300 Club International Meet during the weekend events and anticipates that it will attract car enthusiasts from around the country. The 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance show field will display many of these cars in a special Chrysler 300 Letter Car class.

For more event information please visit 10000lakesconcours.com.

WHEN: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Excelsior Commons (along the shores of Lake Minnetonka) 135 Lake Street, Excelsior, Minn.

TICKETS: Tickets for adults are $25 per person and available at the entry to the event. Admission for children 12 and under as well as active/retired military members is free. Pre-sale tickets are available online at https://squ.re/2Sc2Beb for $20 through July 1, 2019.

INFO: Proceeds from the 7th Annual Concours d’Elegance will benefit Bridging. Bridging, a nonprofit organization serving the greater Twin Cities, provides donated furniture and household goods to families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. For more information, visit bridging.org.

SPONSORS: All Inc., Jaguar and Land Rover of Minneapolis, Porsche of Minneapolis, Minnesota Monthly and Midwest Home, Minnoco

