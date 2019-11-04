A little rain can’t stop Corvettes in supporting CMAF

CARLISLE, PA – The 11th annual Corvettes for Chip event, October 27, 2019 at the Carlisle Expo Center, took place on a new date this year, but offered many of the same great features as years past. One unwelcomed element was…the elements. Mother Nature offered a little rain to start the day, but luckily for the Corvette owners and Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation supporters on-site, the sun was shining by mid-day. This “two seasons in one day” concept helped transition a dreary morning into a special event overall.

Regardless of weather, those who attended either as a spectator or were showing a Corvette did so to support the CMAF and Amyloidosis awareness. Their positive outlook helped raise $8,500 for the CMAF, a total that was more than last year and a total that helps raise awareness for this deadly disease.

With the support of the York County Corvette Club, Corvettes for Chip hosted a few hundred guests and nearly as many Corvettes. These generous owners and CMAF supporters made Carlisle their home for a day, much like they do each August as part of Corvettes at Carlisle. Showcasing cool Corvettes wasn’t the only point of the day. Everyone was in Carlisle to honor National Corvette Hall of Famer Chip Miller. Miller passed away in 2004 due to Amyloidosis and beginning in 2009, this event was established to help honor his legacy and contributions to the Corvette hobby.

Being showcased for the first time in some time, CMAF President Lance Miller “dusted off” the Dale Earnhardt, Sr./Dale Jr./Andy Pilgrim #3 racer from the 2001 24 hours of Daytona race. This car has been part of the Miller family collection for years and was the last race car Dale Sr. ever finished a race in.

Not only did the York County Corvette Club make a generous donation to the CMAF, so did the Lancaster County Corvette Club. Further fundraising came via an auction, the CMAF merchandise table, baked goods and more. The day even welcomed Santa for some early festive cheer, plus a DJ spinning the tunes. As things wound down, the day even featured an awards ceremony, some Corvette focused vendors and a mid-day engine rev, again all to celebrate Chip and the CMAF.

“The event had a torrential downpour all morning,” noted CMAF President Lance Miller. “We’re VERY fortunate we’ve got strong supporters because the people that made it to the event had large smiles and knew they were helping a wonderful cause,” continued Miller. “My father was smiling down with that genuine smile we all miss so dearly.”

Miller’s comments weren’t the only glowing ones coming out of event weekend. Corvettes for Chip Chairman George Trocki also offered positive feedback on the day.

“We are so proud to be a part of the Miller team and the CMAF” said Trocki. “Despite the weather, our spirits continued at a high level of energy and professionalism. The day was nicely organized, winners appreciated their awards, the concessions were well received and of course all of the great sponsors who help make this event possible are greatly appreciated too.”

This was the final CMAF event of the year, though two great ways to donate continue. First, anyone interested in winning a 2020 C8 mid-engine Corvette can register to do so via www.ChipMiller.org. Second, donations are welcome 24/7/365 at the same web page via the “donations” tab.