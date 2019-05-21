A taste of Europe is coming to Bonhams’ Greenwich sale

Rare Bentley, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz models consigned to Greenwich, Connecticut sale June 2nd.

New York – A multitude of exceptional vintage and classic cars will be offered at Bonhams’ annual Greenwich Concours d’Elegance sale next month. From Alfa Romeo and Allard to Stutz and Sunbeam, sporting cars in roadster, cabriolet and coupe form representing many of the world’s greatest marques will be available. But there are four cars in particular that deserve special attention.

With its centennial celebration this year, Bentley is taking the spotlight. Among all the models built over the last 100 years, it’s those produced under the founder’s tenure – known as “WO Bentleys” – that are the most sought after. And of the five Bentleys consigned to the Greenwich auction, two of them are from this very special era – a 1930 4 ½-Litre Sports Tourer and 1924 3/5.3-Litre Le Mans Replica Tourer, both with Vanden Plas style coachwork and both wearing traditional British Racing Green. Packed with power and loaded with style and charisma, these Bentleys from the Golden Age of pre-war motoring are still today extremely capable and supremely usable long-distance tourers.

From Germany are a pair of truly outstanding open-top motorcars – a 1957 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster and a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300D Cabriolet D. The Speedster, one of history’s most iconic sportscars, is a genuine matching-numbers example that wears its striking factory red livery, and has had only two owners in the last 30 years. The luxurious and stately Benz is one of just 65 built and, having been expertly restored, is presented in remarkable condition.

Also very noteworthy are five European classics that will be offered with no reserve and whose proceeds will be donated to charity. Consisting of models from Austin-Healey, Jaguar, Facel Ford, Sunbeam and Porsche, lots 120 through 124 represent a unique opportunity for car enthusiasts.

Approximately 100 automobiles of various vintages will cross the auction block on Sunday, June 2nd in Greenwich, Connecticut – just 30 miles north of New York City. To register to bid in person or remotely, and see more details on each car, visit Bonhams.com/Greenwich.