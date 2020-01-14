AACA 84th Annual Convention Feb. 6-8

84th AACA Annual Convention

February 6-8, 2020

Philadelphia 201 Hotel

(Formerly the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel)

Philadelphia, PA

Remember, you must be a current AACA member to attend the Annual Convention.

Have you ever attended the AACA Annual Convention before?

Then you know what a good time it is! The camaraderie of members, the celebration of our beloved hobby and AACA, the educational seminars, the trade show vendors and the special receptions and dinners make this an event not to be missed. The special guests, Youth Program, National Awards Banquet and one of the largest Judging Schools of the year only add to the list of reasons why YOU should be attending the Annual Convention.

Never been to the Annual Convention before?

Isn’t it about time you find out what all the hype is about?! Join about 1,000 of your fellow AACA members and experience a weekend to remember!

Click here for the Annual Convention Registration Form

Convention Registration Deadline: January 31

HURRY! Hotel Room Reservation Deadline Extended: January 17

Click here for information about parking

Click here for the Seminar Schedule & Seminar Descriptions (letter size)

Note: This schedule is subject to change. Be sure to pick up the most up-to-date schedule on site at registration.

Don’t miss these event highlights:

First Lady’s Breakfast: AACA First Lady Shirley Carson will host Friday morning’s breakfast with special guest Amy Tetrault, which is open to all members. Take a trip down the matrimonial aisle and see wedding dresses from the past. We’ll look for you in the Horizons Ballroom at 9:00 a.m. where you will be treated to a panoramic view of Philadelphia’s ever-changing skyline and a most enjoyable morning.

50 Educational Seminars! Topics include: restoration and maintenance tips, market value trends, estate planning, several automobilia & collection topics, battery care, two different panel discussions on the state of the hobby today and what the future of the hobby looks like with several special guests, collector car fraud, several AACA judging-related topics, automotive upholstery and much more!

National Awards Banquet: A chance to celebrate and honor our members’ achievements in grand style — 69 vehicle awards, 17 service awards and 32 master editor awards and 14 webmaster awards will be presented this year!

Annual Trade Show: 31 specialty vendors, hand-picked just for AACA members, will be participating this year including: American AutoWire, Eastern Etching, D & D Automobilia, The Eastwood Company, Grundy, Battery Saver/Granite Digital, J.C. Taylor and more! Click here for a complete vendor list.

Just a reminder that both the Publications Seminar and Webmasters’ Forum are open to ALL members. Are you currently involved in your region/chapter publications or website? Do you want to be? Or do you just want to learn more? Everyone is welcome!

NEW THIS YEAR!

The First-Ever AACA Library Friday Night Derby!

Are you ready for a challenge? The AACA Library announced that it will be hosting a pinewood derby-style event during Annual Convention. There is no age limit (young or old) and the $25 entrance fee will go directly to our Building Fund . The derby will happen Friday, February 7, immediately following the Regions & Chapters Presidents’ Dinner (approximately 8:30 p.m.).

There will be prizes, bragging rights and gentle ribbing. There may even be some friendly wagering on the side! Most of all, the “Library Guys” are promising FUN and relaxation in an informal atmosphere. We need your help to make this event a success, so please consider making and entering a car for the Derby. Your car does not need to be fancy, beautiful or even anything beyond four wheels nailed into a rectangular block of wood! (One of the prizes is “Least Original Car.”)

As long as the car adheres to our size and weight requirements, it will race. You can enter a car made from a kit or made completely from scratch. Car kits are available for $15 by calling the library (717-534-2082), or at local hobby shops and online retailers. A very affordable kit is listed on Amazon right now. For our planning purposes, we ask that you pre-register for the event by completing and submitting our online registration form. That form and a complete set of rules can be found here.