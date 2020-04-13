AACA Museum adds 1960 Studebaker Lark to its collection

The Museum welcomed the gracious donation from Mario Lenci of a beautiful 1960 Studebaker Lark Sedan. This mostly original vehicle is already a favorite among our volunteers and staff. We look forward to sharing it with you in person when we reopen!

The Studebaker is the first of several vehicles donated to the Museum this year. The AACA Museum, Inc. takes great pride in its world-class collection, which was built entirely through donations. the Museum runs a tight ship in terms of their budget and rely on the generosity of individuals and corporations who continue to give vehicles of all types. As a 501(c)3 non-profit educational institution, they can offer vehicle donors a tax deduction based on the appraised value of their contribution.

The Museum works with potential donors to make all the arrangements from paperwork to delivery. The Museum is also interested in a wide variety of vehicles that can be used for different Museum functions. If you have an automobile, truck, motorcycle/scooter or bus that needs a new home, please consider the Museum. The vehicle does not have to be pristine be to donated. Vehicle donors also receive lifetime membership in the Museum. The IRS recently amended the tax code to encourage contributions to non-profits in light of the Covid-19 Crisis. For more information, please contact our Curator, Stan Sipko at 717-566-7100, extension 104.

The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with the Antique Automobile Club of America.

www.aacamuseum.org

