AACA Museum Inc., honors Pennsylvania State Police with new exhibit

Hershey, PA. – For more than 100 years, the Pennsylvania State Police have lived up to their motto of “Honor, Service, Integrity, Respect, Trust, Courage, Duty.” The AACA Museum, Inc. is proud of their commitment to protecting and serving Pennsylvanians and people visiting Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth. Their sacrifice and valor are highly regarded throughout communities, as Troopers patrol the state on the highways and in the air.

To honor the rich tradition of the Pennsylvania State Police, the AACA Museum, Inc. presents “The Pennsylvania State Police: To Protect and Serve,” a new exhibit displayed in the Members 1st Gallery curated by the Pennsylvania State Police Museum. This gallery is located on the main level of the AACA Museum. Visit the AACA Museum as they pay tribute to statewide law enforcement and learn about the history and tradition of the Pennsylvania State Police. This exhibit will be on view through May 6, 2020.

Comparing police cars

The exhibit, guest curated by the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, presents a modern police cruiser and a classic State Police patrol car. The modern vehicle is a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria. The classic police car is a 1973 Plymouth Fury II. On display with each car is the uniform worn by the Troopers of the time. Additionally, a 1989 State Police Harley-Davidson FXRP motorcycle is on display.

Pennsylvania State Police motor memorabilia

In addition to the displays of vehicles and uniforms, exhibit cases display radar units from the early 1960s and 1970s. Also shown is an assortment of 1/43 scale model patrol cars dating from the late 1930s to the present. A variety of historical photos chronicle State Police history and highlight the 115-year history of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Mission

The mission of the Pennsylvania State Police Museum is to preserve and interpret the rich history and heritage of the Pennsylvania State Police, and to provide a lasting memorial for those who have served, especially those who gave their lives in the line of duty. Visit their website at http://www.psp-hemc.org/ for more information.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored or preserved automobiles, buses, trucks, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s through the 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc. features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles.

The AACA Museum, Inc., has been and remains an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America.

The Museum is in South Hanover Township, just off Route 39 and one mile west of Hersheypark Drive in Hershey, Pa. Regular admission is $12.50; seniors age 61 and older, $11.50; juniors age 4 to 12, $9.50; and children age 3 and under, free. Admission is also free to AACA Museum, Inc., members and Antique Automobile Club of America members with a current membership card.

The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 717-566-7100 or visit AACAMuseum.org.