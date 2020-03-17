AACA Museum, Inc. is closing for two weeks amid COVID-19 concerns

Effective 5:00 PM on March 16, 2020

Please see AACA Museum, Inc. statement below

To our valued members, guests, and volunteers,

Pursuant to Governor Wolf’s directive, the AACA Museum has closed to the public at 5:00 p.m. today for a period of two weeks, in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Given the nature of the pandemic, this is a quickly changing situation, and we expect the circumstances will be reviewed at the end of the two-week period.

Our events team will reach out to each group that was scheduled to hold an event here at our facility during this period.

Pre-purchased Museum tickets are valid for any date of use, and we look forward to seeing you soon. Guests who require a refund due to changed travel schedules should contact us directly at 717-566-7100.

The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, members, staff, and the greater community is our highest priority at this time.

Although we must close to the public, the expenses of maintaining our facility and our collections will continue. We are grateful for the continued assistance of our supporters, and would appreciate any donations you are able to make to assist us through this difficult time. We value your renewal of memberships, adopt-a-car support, and brick purchases too. As a charitable organization, we must rely on our community now more than ever.

Please keep connected with us through our website, AACAMuseum.org, and on our social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will keep you posted on our operating hours, the status of future events, and any other changes.



AACA Museum, Inc.

Executive Director