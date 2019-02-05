AACA Museum, Inc. mourns the loss of dedicated volunteer, Jim Butler

James “Jimmy” Pierce Butler, Jr., formerly of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the age of 72. Born in Rockville Center, Long Island, NY, Jimmy was a son of the late James Pierce, Sr. and Mary Louise (Dillenback) Butler, and resided in Hummelstown.

A 1964 graduate of Wyomissing High School, Jimmy earned a BA in Economics from Albright College and pursued graduate studies at the Penn State Harrisburg Campus. He worked in the commercial loan departments of various area banks.

Among Jim’s many interests was a love of antique and classic cars and airplanes, amateur photography and coin collecting. He was a very active member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Hershey, since 1968, the Auburn, Cord Duesenberg Club, Auburn, IN, the Classic Car Club of America, Chicago, and the Society of Automotive Historians.

The oldest of four children, Jim is survived by his brother Thomas H., husband of Susan, Robesonia; and sisters O. Susan Butler, partner of Mary Louise Huth, Los Angeles, Cal., and Mary Louise Butler Pergler, wife of Carl, St. Michaels, MD.

Donations in Jim’s honor may be made to the AACA Museum, Inc. | 161 Museum Drive | Hershey, PA 17033

A gathering will also be held here at the AACA Museum, Inc. at a future date to be determined by Jim’s family.