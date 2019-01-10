AACA Museum Inc. Presents ‘Tucker: How It All Began’ January 26th

Hershey, PA – The mystique surrounding Preston Tucker, the Tucker Corporation and Tucker automobiles, is the fascination of many visitors. “Tucker: How It All Began” will be the first in a series of programs on Tucker planned at the AACA Museum, Inc. “Tucker: How It All Began” will be offered on Saturday, January, 26 from 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM followed by a question and answer opportunity from 11 – 11:30 AM.

“Tucker: How It All Began” will take place at the AACA Museum, Inc. in the Cammack Tucker Gallery and will be focused on the early years of the Tucker Corporation along with providing an overview of Preston Tucker. Noted Tucker historians Mark Lieberman and John Tucker, Jr. will present this program.

The program will be a $5 upcharge to regular Museum admission, and FREE to all Tucker Club Members. Advance registration is required, and the capacity of this program is limited to 50 people. https://tinyurl.com/Tucker-How-It-Began

Background on Tucker & Tucker artifacts at the AACA Museum, Inc.:

In the mid-1940s, Preston Tucker and his Chicago-based Tucker Corporation set out to revolutionize the automobile industry, designing and building 51 examples of an innovative rear-engine sedan that boasted an array of safety features unmatched by other offerings on the post-war American market. Amid negative publicity from the news media and an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company ceased operations in 1949. The heavily publicized fraud trial led to a full acquittal, but not before the collapse of Tucker’s company. The story of Preston Tucker is detailed in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1988 film, “Tucker, The Man and His Dream” which has helped to bolster public awareness and intense fascination with this automobile.

The AACA Museum, Inc., known by many Tucker enthusiasts as the center of the Tucker Universe, displays Tucker experimental engines, mechanicals and other automotive memorabilia in addition to Mr. Cammack’s three Tucker automobiles. Tucker #1001, the first production Tucker is on view along with #1022 Mr. Cammack’s first Tucker and Tucker #1026 the only survivor with automatic transmission. One of the fiberglass reproduction cars used in the movie “Tucker, The Man and His Dream” is also on view from the TACA Collection.

Last year marked the 70th Anniversary of the Tucker automobile, and one of the main activities was a featured class of Tucker automobiles and a program at the legendary Pebble Beach Concours. Tucker #1026, the only surviving Tucker with automatic transmission along with the Tucker factory test chassis were both part of the celebration. Mark Lieberman worked on Tucker #1026 to get it running before this event, and we believe that he is the only living person who has ever driven an automatic Tucker automobile.

Following the program, Mark Lieberman and John Tucker, Jr. will be on hand for specific questions. The Tucker Automobile Club of America (TACA) based at the AACA Museum, Inc. has taken on the challenge of documenting the history of these automobiles and related artifacts to continue to share the legacy of Preston Tucker. More details on all Tucker automobiles can be found at www.TuckerClub.org.

About the Tucker Automobile Club of America

The Tucker Automobile Club of America (TACA) began in 1973 and has been the gatekeeper of Preston Tucker’s legacy and was formed to connect owners and enthusiasts. TACA became part of the AACA Museum, Inc. family in December of 2017 with its archives and administration based out of Hershey, PA. TACA offers a variety of Membership options to car owners and all enthusiasts including

Curator level with access to enjoy thousands of artifacts via the online archives. You are invited to become a member and help keep the legacy of Preston Tucker and the Tucker automobiles alive for future generations. Learn more at www.TuckerClub.org

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s –1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc. features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles – automobiles, buses, trucks, motorcycles and more.

The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12.50, seniors age 61 and older $11.50, juniors age 4-12 $9.50, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.