AACA Museum, Inc. salutes our Veterans on November 11th

Hershey, PA – Visit the AACA Museum on November 11th as the AACA Museum, Inc. honors all veterans and active-duty military. The museum salutes you for your service to our country, and they are honored to extend complimentary admission all day. All active-duty military personnel receives complimentary access with military ID year-round at the Museum. Veterans can visit the Museum for FREE on Monday, November 11th.

A couple of select military vehicles will be on display – A 1942 Ford Jeep GPW (general purpose design Willys). The demand for jeeps in World War II was so high, Ford and Willys were contracted to mass-produce these Jeeps for military use. Production for these vehicles ended in 1945 at the end of the war. Also, see a 1951 Nash Ambassador military parade vehicle.

Other exhibits on view include:

The prototype DeLorean

A trio of classic DeSoto automobiles curated by the Colonial Chapter of the National DeSoto Club.



A preview of several vehicles that will be part of our “ Age of Aquarius Exhibit : Cars of the Counter Culture & Beyond” opening on November 23rd

The World’s largest collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique lifelike scenes representing the 1890s through the 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc. features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles.

The AACA Museum, Inc., has been and remains an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America.

The Museum is in South Hanover Township, just off Route 39 and one mile west of Hersheypark Drive in Hershey, Pa. Regular admission is $12.50; seniors age 61 and older, $11.50; juniors age 4 to 12, $9.50; and children age 3 and under, free. Admission is also free to AACA Museum, Inc., members, and Antique Automobile Club of America members with a current membership card.

The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 717-566-7100 or visit AACAMuseum.org.