AACA Museum ‘Paint Me a Magic Bus’ program postponed until April 25

Paint Me A Magic Bus program originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14th, has been postponed until April 25th

Paint Me A Magic Bus

Arts Activity for Kids and Families

NEW DATE: Saturday, April 25 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Hitch a ride back to the ’60s on the epic Woodstock LIGHT Bus with artist Dr. Bob Hieronimus (the artist who painted LIGHT the Woodstock Bus)!

Spend a special afternoon as Dr. Bob joins with Arlene Sorensen, lead Teaching Artist at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (the original site of the iconic Woodstock festival) and take part in an interactive art project that is kid-centered, but will appeal to adults as well.

AACA Museum, Inc. | 161 Museum Drive, Hershey, PA | 717-566-7100

www.aacamuseum.org