AACA Museum' Tucker Talk July 27th

Tucker Talk – The Tucker Business Model: Why the Feds Went After Preston Tucker (and why they failed)

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Program: 1:00 – 2:00, followed by Q & A

Presented by: Larry Clark



Like many very creative entrepreneurs, Preston Tucker did not have a viable, realistic business plan when he began his pursuit of mass-producing a very novel, better production car. Both the company overall and Preston Tucker personally did what was necessary to try to build his car. Unfortunately, many of these efforts triggered oversight from the SEC based upon federal securities laws. Luckily for Preston Tucker, the feds did a lousy job of trying to hold him accountable under the law. The jurors voted common sense over strict adherence to securities laws. We will talk about all of this, plus Elon Musk/Tesla of today. Advance registration is required - join us!

Program Registration:

Tucker Club Members – FREE

AACA Museum Members – $10

General Public – $25 (This fee includes your admission to the AACA Museum, Inc.)

For those of you outside of the area, we are going to try and stream the program via Facebook Live on the Tucker Club Facebook page so that you can tune in there!

AACA Museum, Inc.

161 Museum Drive

Hershey, PA | 17033 United States