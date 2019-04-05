AACA purchases new home for club & library

The new facility covers over 6 acres, has 35,000 sq. ft. and is located on one of the most coveted corners in Hershey. In fact the building, which resides next to the Hersheypark property, is part of the site used for the annual Eastern Division Fall Nationals in October, more commonly referred to as just “Hershey” by antique car lovers. Those attending the annual car show need only look toward the food vendor area to see the iconic brick building in the background that is now the club members’ new home.

AACA is soon to announce a major expansion of its library and as such this move has come at the exact right time. The building will not only house the staff and the collections, it will also be open to the public and several dramatic plans are in the works for the future to make this building interactive with the guests. Architects and contractors are now busy finalizing the plans for the remodel of the interior and front of the building. As funds become available, more features will be added to the space.

Mel Carson, 2019 AACA National President, states, “We are very excited to add another chapter to our 85-year history of helping to preserve automotive history. This new venture will allow us to continue to serve our members, but also hobbyists worldwide as our club and library are dedicated to helping everyone who needs it. This is a great day for collectible vehicle enthusiasts and shows the commitment AACA has for the future of the hobby.”

To learn more about our capital campaign and how you can be involved in raising the funds needed to renovate the new building, please take a few minutes to visit our brand new capital campaign website. Bookmark this website so you can follow along with the building and campaign progress. Join us as we make this dream a reality!

AACA has more than 55,000 members, over 350 regions and chapters and serves people all over the world. There are on average 15-17 national shows and tours during a given year. The club is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization and supports other car clubs along with operating a dedicated library which is a free to all. This new building will become a welcome center and information hub for both car lovers and the general public to share in our passion for the preservation and enjoyment of automotive history.

Club membership is only $40 a year and includes our award-winning magazine, Antique Automobile. For more information on AACA, scholarships, judging guidelines, National Awards or National Events, visit www.aaca.org.