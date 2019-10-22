ACD Automobile Museum and the Girl Scouts

New programming will give young women an opportunity to explore mechanical engineering and design

(AUBURN, IN) – Girl Scouts will have an opportunity to explore and experience the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum as they participate in the museum’s first ever Girl Scout programs. Girls will design and build a race car while learning about the site where some of the world’s most elegant and innovative cars were built and designed. Girls can explore the museum before or after their badge workshop, get behind the wheel of a real Indy car, and see the real clay model studio where the Auburn Automobile Company designed their cars during the 1930s. Daisies will earn their Model Car badge, Brownies will earn their Race Car badge, and Juniors will earn their Balloon Car badge. The first event will take place on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 9 AM – 5 PM in three separate sessions.

“We’re so excited to host Girl Scouts here where they can design cars and see the site where many historically significant cars were designed and built.” said Education and Programs Manager, Elyse Faulkner. “It really brings the history full circle and we’re hoping a new generation of future engineers are inspired here.”

For more information or to register for the event please visit http://www.girlscoutsnorthernindiana-michiana.org/en/events-repository/2019/girl_scouts_mechanic.html. Spots are limited and filling up fast!

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St. Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.