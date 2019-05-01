ACD Automobile Museum features 1894 Black on May 4th ‘Car-Side Talk’

(AUBURN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will present its May “Car of the Month,” the 1894 Black, as the featured automobile for “If These Cars Could Talk” this Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 PM.

Museum Curator Sam Grate will be car-side at the museum to present the fascinating history of this significant early car built in Indiana. According to Grate, “The 1894 Black is the oldest automobile in the museum’s collection. It is noteworthy as being among the very first automobiles built in Indiana and the world.”

After driving a neighbor’s 1891 Benz, carriage builder Charles H. Black of Indianapolis became interested in building a “horseless carriage” of his own. The first Black was completed in late 1893. Black continued to build new automobiles from 1897 to 1900, before selling his patents.

This featured car was added to the museum’s collection with thanks to George Dadakis of Harrison, New York.

“If These Cars Could Talk” is included in the price of admission. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is located at 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, Indiana.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark.

The museum is open from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life!

