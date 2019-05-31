ACD Automobile Museum to feature 1928 Cadillac 341A in ‘Car-Side Talk’ June 1

(AUBURN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will present its June “Car of the Month,” the 1928 Cadillac 341A, as the featured automobile for “If These Cars Could Talk”, this Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 PM.

Museum Curator Sam Grate will be car-side at the museum to present the fascinating history of this significant early V-8 powered car. According to Grate, “The 1928 Cadillac 341A is a fine example of a powerful Motorcar, a true representative of the increasing need for power and style in its era.”

This car was donated by the estate of Guy E. Beatty, Jr. among several from his personal collection. The 341 series was announced in September of 1927 with a re-designed V-8 engine. Featuring greater horsepower output, it was developed to compete with the likes of Packard and Chrysler.

General Motors hired Harley Earl to form the Art and Colour Department, which gave the 1928 Cadillac a new dashboard and instrument panel design.

“If Cars These Could Talk” is included in the price of admission. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is located at 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, Indiana.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark.

The museum is open from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! www.automobilemuseum.org