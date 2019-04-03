ACD Museum presents 1908 Auburn in Saturday program

(AUBURN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will present its April “Car of the Month,” a 1908 Auburn Model G Touring as the featured subject of “If These Cars Could Talk” Saturday, April 6 at 2:00 PM.

Museum Curator Sam Grate will be car side at the museum to present the fascinating history of this significant early Auburn.

Rescued from the wreckage of a tornado, the car was donated by John and Mary Vehslage of Seymour, Indiana. This single-family-owned Auburn was lovingly restored by the museum’s own “pit crew” and according to Museum Curator, Sam Grate, “This beautiful vehicle has a storied history, from near destruction to a new life through its rescue, gifting to us, donation of parts and resources, and final restoration by our volunteers.”.

“If Cars Could Talk” is included in the price of admission. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is located at 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, Indiana.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark.

The museum is open from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily.