ACM looking for Cadillacs for their upcoming exhibit

America’s Car Museum’s upcoming exhibit will be titled “Cadillac – The Standard of the World.” The exhibit will tell the story of the brand’s inception and vaunted reputation for designing and building some of the finest, and most desirable automobiles in the world.

Key areas of focus will include the pre-war Cadillacs that set new standards for innovation and engineering excellence.

The story continues into the post-war period when Cadillac’s established a new level of prestige and design excellence. It was the halcyon era when the words “The Cadillac of…” was an expression of products that were the best in the world.

Added emphasis will proudly highlight the brand’s second century with its reemergence as a global design and technology leader.

The Cadillac – Standard of the World exhibit will open Saturday, May 11.

To have your Cadillac considered for display, please send your name, contact information, vehicle bio and current vehicle photographs to exhibits@americascarmuseum.org by April 15, 2019.

