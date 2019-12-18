After seven years the 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance will end

The 10,000 Lakes Concours released the following statement:

10,000 Lakes Concours Family,

Thank you to the car, boat and motorcycle owners, volunteers, partners, sponsors and friends who have joined together for a great seven years of the 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance. We are grateful for the friendships, partnerships and the support we have had, which has allowed us to raise money for our nonprofit partners over the last seven years.

While the memories and friendships we built will remain, the current financial model is not sustainable to continue holding the 10,000 Lakes Concours. Because of this, we have made the difficult decision that this year’s show will have been our last and we will not be continuing the event.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support, passion and for a fantastic seven year run.

Sincerely,

The 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance Committee