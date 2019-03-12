All-new ‘Import & Japanese Car Experience’ to debut at March 16-17 Classic Auto Show

Classic Auto Show – March 16-17, 2019 at the OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, CA

COSTA MESA, CA – The impact of the burgeoning Japanese import automotive culture will be highlighted at the upcoming Third Annual Classic Auto Show, as a curated display of some of the country’s finest “Import and JDM cars” and special panel discussions featuring influential builders and executives will be offered to show guests.

“The Japanese Experience” will feature a collection of 16 pristinely conditioned vehicles, led by a 1970 Toyota Crown, a 1974 Mazda RX-3 and a 1973 Datsun 240Z. The imports for this special exhibit have been selected by noted tuner and designer Big Mike and Terry & Koji Yamaguchi, CEO’s of the Japanese Classic Car Show (JCCS).

Show visitors will also have an opportunity to attend panel discussions focusing on the evolution of import collecting and the similarities with American treasures like vintage muscle cars and other collectibles. The discussions will include insights from experts such as GReddy Performance Products President Kenji Sumino; Ryan Basseri, founder and owner of Rywire Motorsport Electronics; Jackson Racing Founder and Owner Oscar Jackson Sr.; and Eric Bizek, founder and owner of JDM Legends.

The all-new “Imports and Japanese Experience” is a collaboration between Big Mike, the JCCS, and the leadership and coordination from three import car clubs; Group Z, Empire Z, and “Oldskoolerz” Old Japanese Car Meet (OJCM).

“As an import enthusiast for the past 20 years, I’ve been compelled to spearhead the movement and advance import culture while inspiring others to push the boundaries and grow as builders,” said Big Mike. “The vehicles that will be featured in this special display exemplify the passion, history, and diversity of the import enthusiast and builder community and culture.”

Echoing those comments, the new exhibit “is an ideal opportunity to show a collection of rare vehicles that are “classic, immortal and made in Japan,” according to Terry & Koji Yamaguchi, founders of JCCS.

“The Japanese Experience” will be among dozens of special displays and features offered to show-goers, as the Classic Auto Show heads to its new location at the OC Fair & Event Center on March 16-17. This more expansive venue provides an opportunity for the Classic Auto Show to feature more cars than ever before, with over 2,000 cars and trucks showcased. Rarely seen museum-quality classics will line the show’s signature “Grand Boulevard,” surrounded by celebrity builds, classics from local car clubs representing fan-favorite domestics and imports.

The Classic Auto Show is supported by event sponsors Akzo Nobel, 3M, Hagerty, Meguiar’s, Original Parts Group (OPG), Kicker, Car Capsule, Tub O’ Towels, Ronald McDonald House of Central Valley, Airstream, and more. Media sponsors include Hemmings Motor News, Sports Car Market, MotorHead Media (Racing Junk.com), Old Cars Weekly, AutaBuy, Auto Round-Up, Epoch Times, Auto Trader, Petersen Automotive Museum, Automobile Driving Museum, San Diego Automotive Museum, California Automotive Museum, Southern California Newspaper Group, KTLA, KUSI, Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast Magazine, among others.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the show’s site or email info@theclassicautoshow.com.

About The Classic Auto Show

The Classic Auto Show with events in Southern California and Chicago is presented by LeftField Media, a division of Clarion Events. Clarion Events Global Auto Portfolio produces events in the U.K., South Africa and U.S. including The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, Race Retro, Classic Car and Restoration Show, among others. LeftField Media is a boutique events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion.