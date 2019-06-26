All trucks converge on the Carlisle Truck Nationals August 2-4

Carlisle, PA – Central Pennsylvania is rich in the trucking industry. Not only do many major roadways pass through or near the area, but multiple companies have established trucking hubs to help get their products from point A to point B within the mid-Atlantic region. In addition, Carlisle Events launched the Carlisle Truck Nationals and Big Rig Show & Shine in 1991 because ultimately, trucks of all types, are the backbone of our society.

As Carlisle Truck Nationals weekend grows, so does its list of partners. Guests at Carlisle can expect to see Ford Trucks, General Tire, Skyjacker, Rolling Big Power, Fury Off Road Tires, FASS Diesel, Borla Performance, Lund International, 4 Wheel Parts, BD Diesel, Anthem Wheels and other truck outfitters who vend at Carlisle with specific product offerings geared to truck and off road enthusiasts.

While much of what’s listed above is specific to light trucks, the Big Rig showcase includes custom and antique rigs, while also featuring a great array of partners for truckers and trucking enthusiasts. Experiencing nearly 200 big rigs and heavy equipment is just one amazing aspect of the Big Rig Show & Shine, but when walking the grounds, guests can talk directly with the likes of Cumberland Truck Center representing Volvo Trucks as well as Kenworth of PA representing Kenworth Trucks. Commercial Carriers both national and regional show up in full force representing their fleets, while offering career opportunities as well as impressive fleet showings just for fun from carriers of various products.

The Carlisle and truck weekend annually runs the first full weekend of August. In 2019, the event kicks off August 2nd and runs through the 4th. Complete details about the event are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.