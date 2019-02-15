America’s Automotive Trust’s Bootleggers Blowout

TACOMA, Wash. – On February 22, America’s Automotive Trust (AAT) will kick off its 2019 Signature Event season at America’s Car Museum (ACM) with a Prohibition-themed evening featuring live music, southern bites from Tacoma’s best chefs and locally sourced spirits, cocktails, beer and wine – called “Drive the Blues Away: Bootleggers Blowout”.

The 18th Amendment to the Constitution took effect on January 17, 1920, effectively banning the sale, manufacture and transportation of alcohol throughout the United States. Poor economic conditions and demand for whiskey led farmers and families to begin producing and distributing homebrewed moonshine throughout the United States.

To ensure success, budding bootleggers would modify their vehicles’ engines, suspensions and more in an effort to outwit law enforcement. Skilled drivers as young as 14 used knowledge of local roads and “whiskey cars” to safeguard their livelihood as they raced to make deliveries, building the foundation for what would become stock car racing.

“Prohibition and automobiles are intimately linked as the ban on alcohol laid the groundwork for stock car racing and America’s love affair with speed,” said AAT Vice Chairman David Madeira. “This year’s Drive the Blues Away is a great way for locals and visitors to usher in the springtime and celebrate all things automotive at America’s Car Museum.”

Drive the Blues Away, now in its fifth year, is one of America’s Automotive Trust’s annual Signature Events that brings Tacoma visitors and locals together at America’s Car Museum for an evening of live music, festive food and libations to pay homage to America’s automotive heritage.

This year’s jamboree will feature bevvies from Heritage Distilling Co., Copperworks Distilling Company, Glass Distillery, Temple Distilling, Jim Beam, Gig Harbor Brewing, Pacific Brewing, Narrows Brewing Company, Elysian, Budweiser and Hedges Family Estate. Award-winning chefs from Dirty Oscar’s Annex, Cooks Tavern, Southern Kitchen and Carrs will help bring the Roaring ’20s back to life nearly a century after the Prohibition took effect.

Additionally, live music from Good Co and Whiskey River will keep the mood lively as guests enjoy the Montecristo Cigar Lounge, gaming tables, a hidden speakeasy and more.

“While the 21st Amendment officially brought Prohibition to an end, the era had a lasting impact on our nation’s automotive heritage,” added Madeira. “We’d like to thank our sponsors the LeMay Family Collection, Hagerty, Titus-Will, Commencement Bank, Olympic Eagle Distributing and Heritage Distilling Co. for their support in making this a memorable evening for all.”

Tickets to Drive the Blues Away are available for $45 for general admission or $35 for ACM Members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.americascarmuseum.org/DriveTheBluesAway.

Period-correct attire and an evening of hush-hush drinking with live music will pay

homage to the Prohibition era at LeMay – America’s Car Museum

