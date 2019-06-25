Amphicar rides at the California Automobile Museum

Amphicar Drives on July 21st!

The fastest boats on the road and the fastest cars on the water!

On July 21 The California Automobile Museum will host a special “Sunday Drives” with Amphicars! Amphicars are cars that can drive right into the water and become boats! Guests that make an additional donation to the museum will get to go on rides from the museum to the marina and into the Sacramento River! Join them for these special rides from 10 am to 3 pm.

2200 Front Street

Sacramento, CA 95818

(916) 442-6802

info@calautomuseum.org