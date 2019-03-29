Arizona emissions test exemption adopted

SEMA-supported legislation (H.B. 2357) that was signed into law in 2005 to exempt qualified collectible vehicles 15 years old and older from the state’s mandatory emissions inspection and maintenance program was finally adopted by the state via the regulatory process and will go into effect on June 1.

In order to qualify, a vehicle must be either 15 model years old or older or be of a unique or rare design, of limited production, and an object of curiosity. In addition, vehicles must be maintained primarily for use in car club activities, exhibitions, parades or other functions of public interest, or for a private collection, and is used only infrequently. Additionally, the vehicle must have collectible or classic automobile insurance coverage that restricts the vehicle’s mileage or use, or both, and requires the owner to have another vehicle for personal use.

The current exemptions for pre-1967 vehicles also remain in effect.