Arkansas Bill to Restrict Eligibility for Historic Vehicle Registration Signed into Law

Legislation (H.B. 1496) amending the state’s current law governing historic or special interest vehicles to require that these vehicles be 45-years old or older was signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson. Previously, a vehicle only needed to be 25-years old or older to qualify as an historic or special interest vehicle. Similar legislation in 2017 was withdrawn by the sponsor from consideration on the House floor after an outpouring of opposition statewide. Once again, this bill was rushed through the committee process on a single day. The SEMA Action Network (SAN) will be seeking repeal of this law in the next legislative session. Accordingly, please encourage others to get involved now by signing-up with the SAN without cost or obligation.

Thank you to those who voiced opposition to this bill.