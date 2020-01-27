Auto Mania kicked off the season with a bang

Carlisle, PA – Since 1990, Auto Mania has taken place at the Allentown Fairgrounds in eastern Pennsylvania. Under the guidance of Carlisle Events, Auto Mania has proven to be the “little event that could” every January at the Agri-Plex facility.

As the first date on the 2020 Carlisle Events season schedule, Auto Mania was a great starting point for those looking to pick up automotive pieces and parts, restoration items, collectibles, merchandise, memorabilia and more. The outdoor vendor footprint, which has grown exponentially in the past few years, continued its expansion for 2020. Playing perfectly into the weather for the weekend, a few of the outdoor vendors even had heaters, gloves, hats and scarfs for sale.

Auto Mania 2021 takes place January 15-17. The buzz is so strong with this event among vendors that a large chunk of available spaces were renewed during the 2020 event weekend as everyone anticipates next year’s offering. In the meanwhile, Carlisle Events next event weekend comes in one month as staff travel to Lakeland, Florida for Winter AutoFest Lakeland. That event runs February 21-23 at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus and hosts an automotive flea market and car corral, plus a two-day collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions. There’s a big car show theme destined to take over the facility. This year, the NCRS brings its winter regional meet to the event, plus the Imperial Mustang Club of Polk County returns with its Mustangs and Mustangs show. There’s a Corvette showcase and all-new for Lakeland, a MoPar showcase. With special guests, displays and seminars planned, a trip to Florida in February isn’t a bad idea.

As for the aforementioned auction, Carlisle Auctions anticipates 400+ consignments and boasts its exciting FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee. In addition, buyers and sellers can enjoy live auction entertainment and other great conveniences related to being part of a Carlisle Auction. A complete rundown of this event and others are available online at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

