Automobili Pininfarina to make new electric luxury hypercar

MUNICH and TURIN, Italy /PRNewswire/ — Automobili Pininfarina announced that the name of the first car in its luxury electric vehicle portfolio will be the Battista.

Named after Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company that he started in 1930, the all-electric hypercar will be designed and hand-built in very limited numbers at Pininfarina SpA under the watchful eye of Paulo Pininfarina, Battista’s grandson and current Pininfarina SpA Chairman.

Paolo Pininfarina shook hands with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina and Anand Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman, to confirm that the limited-edition hypercar would take his grandfather’s name and be the fastest and most powerful car ever designed and produced in Italy.

Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina SpA, said: “This is genuinely a dream come true. My grandfather always had the vision that one day there would be a stand-alone range of Pininfarina-branded cars. This hypercar will boast world-beating performance, technological innovation and of course elegant styling. For me, we simply had to call it Battista. His dream becomes reality today as we link our glorious past with the future of motoring.”

In aiming to be the world’s first fully-electric luxury hypercar, extreme levels of technology and functional design lie beneath the Battista’s carbon fibre exterior, supporting the delivery of staggering performance for a road car. Power and torque equate to 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm respectively, meaning the Battista has the potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, faster than a Formula 1 car, and break the 250 mph top speed barrier – all with a potential zero emissions range of over 300 miles.

No more than 150 Battistas will be available from late 2020 at a price estimated between US $2m and US $2.5m. 50 cars are currently allocated to the USA, 50 to Europe and 50 to the Middle East and Asia region.

