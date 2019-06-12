Barrett-Jackson to offer up a stable of Ford Mustangs

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – Barrett-Jackson will offer an incredible mix of classic Ford Mustangs during its 4th Annual Northeast Auction, June 26-29, 2019, at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. When introduced by Ford in 1964, the Mustang sparked a revolution in automotive design and performance that continues on through today. Among some of those early Mustangs crossing the block at the Northeast Auction is a beautifully restored one-owner 1965 convertible and a 1965 2+2 Fastback that has been restored to original specifications.

Among the most notable classic Mustangs crossing the block at Mohegan Sun is a 1969 Boss 429, the 193rd produced during the first year of production. It features several performance modifications, including a 521 stoker crankshaft, dual 750 cfm carburetors, front disc brakes and upgraded front suspension. Also crossing the auction block in Connecticut is a 1968 Mustang Custom Coupe Green Hornet Re-creation powered by a 428ci V8 engine putting out 360 horsepower mated to an automatic transmission. Another highlight is a 1964-1/2 one-owner Ford Mustang powered by a 3-speed manual transmission. An iconic ʼ60s Pony car, this Mustang shows well and has been refinished in its original shade of Silver Smoke Gray Metallic paint with a factory red stripe.

Barrett-Jackson’s Northeast Auction will include well-known custom and Resto-Mod versions of the classic Mustangs. The list starts with an officially licensed 1967 Eleanor Tribute Edition that began as a factory-original big block S-code GT fastback. This zero-mile, professionally restored Mustang comes with genuine Eleanor Certification paperwork, Eleanor body, VIN plate and emblems. A 1965 Ford custom fastback known as “Toxic” on the Northeast docket was professionally restored and has only 60 test miles since its completion in 2017. It features extensive upgrades inside and out and has received a number of prestigious awards. Also sure to attract some attention is a 1968 convertible Mustang built as a 1967 GT350 re-creation. The product of a professional rotisserie restoration, using many original factory and survivor parts, has only 1,280 miles since its completion.

Other classic Mustangs crossing the block at Barrett-Jackson’s Northeast Auction include:

