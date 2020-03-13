Barrett-Jackson to Postpone 2020 Palm Beach Auction to October 15-17, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – March 12, 2020 – Following the recommendation of county and state officials in Florida, executives with Barrett-Jackson today announced the company will postpone its 18th Annual Palm Beach Auction, scheduled for April 16-18, 2020, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The decision was made due to the uncertainty of the current public health crisis and to safeguard auction customers, sponsors and guests from the potential spread of COVID-19.

“While every indication shows that our bidders, consignors and sponsors were behind our efforts to hold our auction, we’ve decided to follow the advice of the Florida governor and exercise an abundance of caution at this time,” said Craig Jackson chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Our decision to postpone the auction was made to protect the public’s safety and health.”

The Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction is expected to be rescheduled for October 15-17, 2020. Current ticket holders can have their tickets transferred to the new event dates. Full refunds will be also available. Details for transfers and refunds will be communicated directly to ticket holders.

“This is truly an unprecedented challenge in our country’s history, and one we take very seriously,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “That’s why in the coming weeks, we’ll continue to work closely with local governments and health officials as we plan for future auctions.”

Barrett-Jackson’s remaining 2020 auctions, including the Northeast Auction at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut from June 24-27 and Las Vegas Auction at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort from September 10-12, will be held as scheduled.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson holds authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2020 on FYI and HISTORY, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.