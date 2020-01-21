Best-of-category cars topped RM Sotheby’s 2020 Arizona sale

RM Sotheby’s held its 2020 Arizona auction at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix on January 16-17. Total sales reached $30.4 million across two auction evenings, with 90 percent of all lots sold with strong interest and results for best-of-category cars from pre-war Classics through to modern supercars.

Top Ten Sales

1.) 2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster (SERIAL NO. 42/100) – $2,370,000

2.) 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS (CHASSIS NO. 9781) – $1,710,000

3.) 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (CHASSIS NO. 4974) – $1,391,000

4.) 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (CHASSIS NO. 198.040.5500594) – $1,270,000

5.) 1930 Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton (ENGINE NO. 702455) – $1,105,000

6.) 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 (CHASSIS NO. VF9SA25C78M795066) – $1,105,000

7.) 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Coupe (CHASSIS NO. 154143) – $995,000

8.) 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (CHASSIS NO. 198.042.7500555) – $973,000

9.) 2017 Ford GT (CHASSIS NO. 2FAGP9CW8HH200040) – $923,500

10.) 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (CHASSIS NO. WP0CA29805L001301) – $786,000

Notes: 12 percent for all motor car lots with a final hammer price of $250,000 or less.

– In the event of a final Hammer Price above $250,000 on motor cars, a Premium of 12 percent will be paid on the first $250,000, and a Premium of 10 percent will apply to the Hammer Price above $250,000.

www.rmsothebys.com