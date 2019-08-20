Bonhams’ Monterey Car Week in review

Carmel, Calif. – Bonhams’ 22nd annual collector car auction last week during Monterey Car Week, held in conjunction with the prestigious Quail Motorsport Gathering, was a two-day sale that offered 217 cars and achieved a respectable sell-through rate of 76% resulting in over $32-million total.

The highlight of this globally attended sale was the 1951 Ferrari 340 America Vignale Coupe Speciale that had been in single family ownership for the last 50 years. After enthusiastic bidding, the Italian competition GT was bought by a sophisticated European collector for $3,635,000.

Of the multiple highlights from the two-day auction, three notable sales also went to sports cars – the rare 1953 FIAT 8V Supersonic formerly owned by American motorsport legend Briggs Cunningham sold for $1,625,000, the 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra achieved $1,380,000, and the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing in beautiful condition made $1,347,500.

For a complete list of results from this year’s sale, visit Bonhams.com/Quail.

For forthcoming motoring auctions, four of which will take place in September – three in England and one in Switzerland – go to Bonhams.com/Motoring.