Bonhams to offer up Big Block Ford collection at Greenwich Concours d’Elegance auction

Bonham’s Greenwich Concours d’Elegance auction – June 2nd in Greenwich, Connecticut

New York –Bonhams announced that a private collection of 10 classic Fords, including multiple “big blocks,” will be offered at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance auction – all without reserve.

Some highlights of this collection of legendary American muscle cars include an ultra-rare 1965 Ford Galaxie M-Code 427 “Cammer”Coupe powered by the SOHC V8 motor banned by NASCAR; a 1970 Ford Boss 429 Mustang– the rarest and most desirable Mustang of them all, powered by a race-bred 429ci V8 designed to compete against the Hemis in NASCAR, and whose engine was so big that the car’s transmission had had to be modified to accommodate it; and an identical, sequential pair of 1968 Shelby GT350 Coupes (to be sold individually) that were delivered new to dealerships on opposite sides of the country and later reunited.

In addition to ferocious American muscle, Bonhams’ Greenwich sale will also offer exquisite, classic European sporting cars, such as these two gems: a beautifully restored and Mille Miglia-eligible 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Cabriolet by Pinin Farina, and a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Coupe that was the 99th built and has the desirable flat floor and welded bonnet louvres.

Bonhams 12th annual auction at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance will take place on Sunday, June 2nd in lovely Greenwich, Connecticut, just 30 miles from New York City. A limited number of consignments are still being accepted for this highly-anticipated sale, and owners are encouraged to contact the Bonhams Motoring Department posthaste at motors.us@bonhams.com or 212-461-6514.

